Jackson getting set for Brands Hatch thriller

The past two rounds for AmD with Cobra Exhausts driver Ollie Jackson hasn’t been the best of times with retirements and non-points finishes aplenty.

However with the final Dunlop MSA British Touring Car Championship rounds of 2018 coming up this weekend, Ollie is hoping to end this season on a high.

Contact in two of the three races last time out at Silverstone severely hampered progress, therefore a return to Kent and the Brands Hatch Grand Prix Circuit will see Ollie try to keep out of trouble and make a return to the top ten.

It’s also worth remembering that Brands Hatch was the scene of Ollie’s maiden podium finish earlier this season when he came third in the bonkers wet-dry second race.

Speaking ahead of this weekend. Ollie said,

“I’m looking forward to Brands Hatch and am keen to make up for the tough luck we’ve had in recent rounds.

“The car has been strong around the GP circuit in recent years and given it is now better than it has ever been before, I’m confident about our chances of a strong end of the year.

“It’s important for me and the team to try and end the year well, and the aim is to bring home some points this weekend and try to push towards the top ten.

“I think that is something we can certainly achieve if we can keep our nose clean and stay out of trouble.”