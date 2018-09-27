Josh Caygill aiming higher in second BTCC weekend

Josh Caygill heads to the Brands Hatch Grand Prix circuit full of confidence following his Dunlop MSA British Touring Car début last time out at Silverstone.

On a level playing field with the drivers he’ll be battling, Josh is hopeful of moving forward and improving on his best of a twenty-third place finish which he scored in the first race at Silverstone. That was also despite carrying mid-season replacement driver ballast.

The AmD with AutoAid/RCIB Insurance Racing driver enjoyed the Brands GP circuit in May when he took Silver Cup race victory in the Blancpain Sprint Cup alongside former BTCC driver Aron Taylor-Smith in a Bentley Continental GT3. Therefore confidence around this circuit this year isn’t in short supply.

Having adapted to front-wheel drive like a duck to water, victory might be a long shot this weekend. However, the chance to move forward and possibly hit the fringes of the points might be Josh’s realistic aim.

Channelling his Silverstone pace. Josh thinks it might be a good omen for Brands,

“Bearing in mind we had 45kg of ballast in the car from the start, being new to the championship, I was fairly satisfied with the progress made through the various sessions.

“The car was good and it was great working with the team, all the lads did a fantastic job and I really think we’ve got a solid foundation to build on at Brands this weekend.”