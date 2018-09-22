Juncadella Conquers Challenging Wet Conditions to Claim Red Bull Ring Pole

Dani Juncadella claimed the third pole position of his DTM Series career in torrential conditions at the Red Bull Ring.

Battling the conditions to start second is Timo Glock with Mike Rockenfeller in third – this means all three manufacturers are represented in the top three.

As the first man on track, Rockenfeller got the first time on the board with Audi team-mate Nico Müller beating him to the top soon after.

However, the session was soon red flagged with the drivers having to head back to the pits due to the intensity of the rain and treacherous conditions.

The session restarted after a seven minute delay, with championship leader Gary Paffett heading out first and jumping to the top of the standings.

However, as the drivers found their rhythm on the circuit the position rapidly changed hands.

The position settled on reigning champion René Rast, however the German ran off the track after completing his lap.

Müller, found himself under investigation after it was felt he had rejoined the track in an unsafe manner.

There was another quick flurry with the fastest time changing hands between a number of drivers, with BMW‘s Glock leaping to the front.

Rockenfeller returned to the top but, Mercedes‘ Paul di Resta who is in need of scoring big points this weekend went fastest.

However, the Scot had his time deleted for leaving the track and gaining an advantage on that lap.

This put Glock on top but Juncadella went quickest in his Mercedes.

Paffett seemed to be struggling in the conditions and was often running off track and into the gravel.

Rast also had a time deleted for gaining an advantage after leaving the track.

With no improvements at the end of the session, Juncadella will start on pole position ahead of Glock.

Rockenfeller will start third ahead of di Resta, with Marco Wittmann completing the top five.

Home favourite Lucas Auer starts sixth, with Augusto Farfus in seventh.

Audi duo Robin Frijns and Rast line up eighth and ninth.

Championship leader Paffett rounds off the top ten.

In his first ever DTM qualifying session, Sebastién Ogier qualified in nineteenth and last.

Action from the first race of the weekend gets under way at 13.30 local time and will run for 55 minutes plus one lap.

2018 DTM Series Results: Red Bull Ring – Qualifying One