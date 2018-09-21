Mick Schumacher: “We are gaining more and more momentum”

Mick Schumacher secured a fifth pole position of 2018 on Friday afternoon at the Red Bull Ring, with the German’s impressive mid-season form continuing into the penultimate weekend of the FIA European Formula 3 Championship season.

The Prema Theodore Racing driver has taken wins in the past four weekends of the series, with solitary wins at Spa-Francorchamps, Misano World Circuit Marco Simoncelli and Silverstone being followed by a hat trick of wins at the Nurburgring two weeks ago.

The results have seen the German climb up to second place in the Drivers’ Championship, three points behind Motopark’s Daniel Ticktum, with just the races at the Red Bull Ring and Hockenheimring to come, and Schumacher was pleased with the job that the team did on Friday.

“It’s amazing to get my third straight pole here at Red Bull Ring,” said Schumacher. “We are gaining more and more momentum and for sure starting off with a result like this is really motivating for the rest of the weekend.

“The car is great and we are competitive in every condition so whatever weather we will find tomorrow, we will give our 100 percent to take home the win.”

Schumacher said the decision to conserve his Hankook tyres until towards the end of the session paid off, and he hopes to continue his win-run on Saturday morning.

“We had saved our tyres for the end of qualifying and I think that both the team and myself have done a good job,” said the German. “The car was very good to drive which made things easier for me.

“Of course, I am very happy with the fact that things have been going so well for me since Spa-Francorchamps and I will do everything to ensure that it will go on like this.”