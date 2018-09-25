Plans to Continue with European-based Formula 3 Championship in Motion – Walter Mertes

The promoters of the FIA European Formula 3 Championship, Formel 3 Vermarktungs GmbH, has announced plans for the current Formula 3 cars to remain in use in 2019 and beyond, continuing on the support package of the DTM Series.

There has been doubts about the future direction of the category following the FIA’s announcement of an International FIA Formula 3 Championship in 2019, but these concerns have now been eased with the news that the current category will go on with the current Formula 3 cars, although with a few regulation changes.

The current three-race per weekend format remains, but the age limit of 25 will be removed, as will the regulation dictating a maximum four-year tenure in the championship, while champions will now be allowed to defend their crown if they want to.

Previous champions of the current series include Daniel Juncadella, Raffaele Marciello, Esteban Ocon, Felix Rosenqvist and Lance Stroll, while the 2017 champion Lando Norris will become the latest European Formula 3 racer to advance into Formula 1 in 2018.

The plan for the future is to continue to use the same car to avoid new investments for existing teams, while the European race tracks that the DTM currently utilise will form the basis of the calendar.

“Over the years, our championship has become established as Europe’s most important junior race series,” said Walter Mertes, the CEO of Formel 3 Vermarktungs GmbH. “The highly professional event platform of the DTM enables the drivers to develop themselves in many aspects, both on and off the track.

“On the support package of popular events at challenging circuits, they can showcase their skills and to recommend themselves for the next steps in motorsport. The large number of competitors who have graduated to professional motorsport categories like DTM and Formula 1 underlines the success of our concept.

“We are delighted that the series will be cooperating with the DTM again next year.”