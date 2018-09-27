Rory Butcher hoping to hit a century of points in first full season

AmD with AutoAid/RCIB Insurance Racing driver Rory Butcher hopes to end his superb first full season in the Dunlop MSA British Touring Car Championship on a high with another top ten finish at the Brands Hatch Grand Prix circuit.

Rory is currently one point away from hitting one hundred points in the drivers championship. If he does so, he’ll be the first AmD driver in history to hit that landmark.

With three points scoring finishes that included two top tens earlier in the year at Brands Hatch, confidence is high for Rory and the team this weekend as he aims to add to his seventeen points scoring finishes so far in 2018.

Whilst overall honours in the Jack Sears Trophy is unobtainable due to Dan Cammish sealing the crown at Silverstone, second in the trophy is possible. Also a top ten finish in the independents championship is possible if a good weekend comes.

As ever, Rory goes to the final weekend of the year with set targets and the hope of obtaining them,

“The Brands Hatch GP circuit is a great place to end the season.

“It’s a circuit I really enjoy and one where I feel the MG should go well as we have performed strongly at venues featuring quick corners – which is what we’ll face this weekend.

“We also made a lot of progress with the set-up of the car at Silverstone last time out and I feel that will put us in a good position going into the season finale.

“I have a number of aims for this weekend. I want to break the 100 point mark for the season, try to secure a place in the top 15 in the overall championship and cement a top three finish in the Jack Sears Trophy.

“I’ll be pushing to the maximum for some strong results and it would be great to end the year with at least one more top ten finish to my name to go into the winter on a high.”