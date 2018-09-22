Super Schumacher Secures Two More Poles at the Red Bull Ring

Mick Schumacher’s tremendous run of form continued on Saturday afternoon after the new championship leader secured pole positions for the final two races of the FIA European Formula 3 Championship weekend at the Red Bull Ring.

The Prema Theodore Racing driver started race one on Saturday morning from pole position and despite tricky conditions in Austria went on to take the victory. The win also ensured the German took over the lead of the championship from Daniel Ticktum, who could only finish eighth.

Schumacher will now have the opportunity on Sunday to extend his advantage after grabbing both pole positions in the second qualifying session, with his best time of 1:23.170 enough to deny team-mate Marcus Armstrong top spot by 0.087 seconds.

Robert Shwartzman, who has finished second to Schumacher in the past four races, will start third on the grid for Prema Theodore Racing, 0.120 seconds off the pole time, while Jüri Vips will join the Russian on the second row for Motopark, a further 0.060 seconds behind.

Jonathan Aberdein was fifth fastest, also for Motopark, with the South African finishing just ahead of Carlin duo Jehan Daruvala and Sacha Fenestraz, while Ticktum will be hoping to make gains on Sunday morning after qualifying eighth. He sits eighteen points behind Schumacher in the championship and cannot afford to lose too much ground to the German with only one more weekend of the season to come next month at the Hockenheimring.

Ralf Aron will start race two from ninth on the grid, his time only 0.459 seconds off the pace of Schumacher, while Nikita Troitskiy rounds out the top ten for Carlin, a further 0.017 seconds back on the Prema Theodore Racing driver. Guanyu Zhou set a time identical to the thousandth of a second to Troitskiy, but because the Russian set his time first, he will start tenth and the Chinese driver eleventh.

Schumacher’s second fastest time of the session of 1:23.225 was again enough for him to take pole position, this time for race three, with Shwartzman this time his closest challenger, 0.226 seconds back on the German, while Aberdein and Vips will share row two ahead of Armstrong and Aron.

Ticktum again will find himself with work to do from seventh on the grid, with Daruvala eighth ahead of Carlin’s Ferdinand Habsburg and Prema Theodore Racing’s Zhou.

Red Bull Ring Race 2 Qualifying Result

POS NO DRIVER NAT TEAM TIME 1 4 Mick Schumacher DEU Prema Theodore Racing 1:23.170 2 8 Marcus Armstrong NZL Prema Theodore Racing 1:23.257 3 10 Robert Shwartzman RUS Prema Theodore Racing 1:23.377 4 44 Juri Vips EST Motopark 1:23.437 5 23 Jonathan Aberdein ZAF Motopark 1:23.463 6 9 Jehan Daruvala IND Carlin 1:23.544 7 11 Sacha Fenestraz FRA Carlin 1:23.592 8 27 Daniel Ticktum GBR Motopark 1:23.625 9 7 Ralf Aron EST Prema Theodore Racing 1:23.629 10 16 Nikita Troitskiy RUS Carlin 1:23.646 11 1 Guan Yu Zhou CHN Prema Theodore Racing 1:23.646 12 13 Fabio Scherer CHE Motopark 1:23.722 13 62 Ferdinand Habsburg AUT Carlin 1:23.749 14 65 Enaam Ahmed GBR Hitech Bullfrog GP 1:23.798 15 39 Alex Palou ESP Hitech Bullfrog GP 1:23.833 16 3 Sebastian Fernandez VEN Motopark 1:23.844 17 12 Artem Petrov RUS Van Amersfoort Racing 1:23.892 18 15 Keyvan Andres DEU Van Amersfoort Racing 1:23.966 19 33 Marino Sato JAP Motopark 1:24.011 20 25 Sophia Florsch DEU Van Amersfoort Racing 1:24.175 21 17 Julian Hanses GER Carlin 1:24.282 22 24 Ameya Vaidyanathan IND Carlin 1:24.307 23 77 Ben Hingeley GBR Hitech Bullfrog GP 1:24.450

Red Bull Ring Race 3 Qualifying Result