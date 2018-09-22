European Formula 3

Super Schumacher Secures Two More Poles at the Red Bull Ring

Mick Schumacher - Prema Theodore Racing - Red Bull Ring
Credit: FIA Formula 3 European Championship

Mick Schumacher’s tremendous run of form continued on Saturday afternoon after the new championship leader secured pole positions for the final two races of the FIA European Formula 3 Championship weekend at the Red Bull Ring.

The Prema Theodore Racing driver started race one on Saturday morning from pole position and despite tricky conditions in Austria went on to take the victory.  The win also ensured the German took over the lead of the championship from Daniel Ticktum, who could only finish eighth.

Schumacher will now have the opportunity on Sunday to extend his advantage after grabbing both pole positions in the second qualifying session, with his best time of 1:23.170 enough to deny team-mate Marcus Armstrong top spot by 0.087 seconds.

Robert Shwartzman, who has finished second to Schumacher in the past four races, will start third on the grid for Prema Theodore Racing, 0.120 seconds off the pole time, while Jüri Vips will join the Russian on the second row for Motopark, a further 0.060 seconds behind.

Jonathan Aberdein was fifth fastest, also for Motopark, with the South African finishing just ahead of Carlin duo Jehan Daruvala and Sacha Fenestraz, while Ticktum will be hoping to make gains on Sunday morning after qualifying eighth.  He sits eighteen points behind Schumacher in the championship and cannot afford to lose too much ground to the German with only one more weekend of the season to come next month at the Hockenheimring.

Ralf Aron will start race two from ninth on the grid, his time only 0.459 seconds off the pace of Schumacher, while Nikita Troitskiy rounds out the top ten for Carlin, a further 0.017 seconds back on the Prema Theodore Racing driver.  Guanyu Zhou set a time identical to the thousandth of a second to Troitskiy, but because the Russian set his time first, he will start tenth and the Chinese driver eleventh.

Schumacher’s second fastest time of the session of 1:23.225 was again enough for him to take pole position, this time for race three, with Shwartzman this time his closest challenger, 0.226 seconds back on the German, while Aberdein and Vips will share row two ahead of Armstrong and Aron.

Ticktum again will find himself with work to do from seventh on the grid, with Daruvala eighth ahead of Carlin’s Ferdinand Habsburg and Prema Theodore Racing’s Zhou.

Red Bull Ring Race 2 Qualifying Result

POSNODRIVERNATTEAMTIME
14Mick SchumacherDEUPrema Theodore Racing1:23.170
28Marcus ArmstrongNZLPrema Theodore Racing1:23.257
310Robert ShwartzmanRUSPrema Theodore Racing1:23.377
444Juri VipsESTMotopark1:23.437
523Jonathan AberdeinZAFMotopark1:23.463
69Jehan DaruvalaINDCarlin1:23.544
711Sacha FenestrazFRACarlin1:23.592
827Daniel TicktumGBRMotopark1:23.625
97Ralf AronESTPrema Theodore Racing1:23.629
1016Nikita TroitskiyRUSCarlin1:23.646
111Guan Yu ZhouCHNPrema Theodore Racing1:23.646
1213Fabio SchererCHEMotopark1:23.722
1362Ferdinand HabsburgAUTCarlin1:23.749
1465Enaam AhmedGBRHitech Bullfrog GP1:23.798
1539Alex PalouESPHitech Bullfrog GP1:23.833
163Sebastian FernandezVENMotopark1:23.844
1712Artem PetrovRUSVan Amersfoort Racing1:23.892
1815Keyvan AndresDEUVan Amersfoort Racing1:23.966
1933Marino SatoJAPMotopark1:24.011
2025Sophia FlorschDEUVan Amersfoort Racing1:24.175
2117Julian HansesGERCarlin1:24.282
2224Ameya VaidyanathanINDCarlin1:24.307
2377Ben HingeleyGBRHitech Bullfrog GP1:24.450

Red Bull Ring Race 3 Qualifying Result

POSNODRIVERNATTEAMTIME
14Mick SchumacherDEUPrema Theodore Racing1:23.225
210Robert ShwartzmanRUSPrema Theodore Racing1:23.451
323Jonathan AberdeinZAFMotopark1:23.488
444Juri VipsESTMotopark1:23.504
58Marcus ArmstrongNZLPrema Theodore Racing1:23.530
67Ralf AronESTPrema Theodore Racing1:23.643
727Daniel TicktumGBRMotopark1:23.698
89Jehan DaruvalaINDCarlin1:23.748
962Ferdinand HabsburgAUTCarlin1:23.760
101Guan Yu ZhouCHNPrema Theodore Racing1:23.777
1111Sacha FenestrazFRACarlin1:23.806
1265Enaam AhmedGBRHitech Bullfrog GP1:23.811
133Sebastian FernandezVENMotopark1:23.846
1439Alex PalouESPHitech Bullfrog GP1:23.869
1513Fabio SchererCHEMotopark1:23.911
1615Keyvan AndresDEUVan Amersfoort Racing1:23.987
1716Nikita TroitskiyRUSCarlin1:24.026
1812Artem PetrovRUSVan Amersfoort Racing1:24.033
1933Marino SatoJAPMotopark1:24.128
2025Sophia FlorschDEUVan Amersfoort Racing1:24.183
2177Ben HingeleyGBRHitech Bullfrog GP1:24.451
2217Julian HansesGERCarlin1:24.498
2324Ameya VaidyanathanINDCarlin1:24.709

Related Posts

Mick Schumacher & Robert Shwartzman - Prema Theodore Racing - Red Bull Ring
Max Fewtrell - R-ace GP - Hockenheimring