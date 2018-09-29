Sutton fastest in Brands Hatch FP1

Ashley Sutton topped the times in the first free practice session at Brands Hatch ahead of the British Touring Car Championship season finale.

Sutton set a 1:31.090 lap around the Grand Prix circuit with his final lap of the session, beating BMW’s Andy Jordan by more than a tenth of a second.

Jack Goff finished third quickest ahead of Tom Chilton and early pace setter Adam Morgan.

Tom Ingram was the fastest of the two main title rivals, finishing sixth quickest with a lap time of 1:31.453. Points leader Colin Turkington ended the session just two tenths of a second slower than Ingram, but the extra 0.2s put the BMW driver 15th on the timing screens.

Running was paused halfway through the 40 minute session when Ollie Pidgley came to a stop in a precarious position. The Team HARD driver had been running slowly around the first half of the GP circuit, stopping and restarting a few times before finally coming to a rest in the third sector.

When the session restarted with 18 minutes on the clock, most of the field were able to find improvements, including Sutton and Jordan.

Matt Neal moved up to seventh quickest, ahead of Dan Cammish, Chris Smiley, and Mike Bushell.