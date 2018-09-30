Sutton victorious in BTCC finale

Out-going champion Ashley Sutton pipped former team-mate Josh Cook to the chequered flag to take snatch victory in the final British Touring Car Championship race of the season.

Sutton initially dropped back to fourth, behind Tom Chilton, as Cook and Rob Austin battled for the race lead.

The Subaru driver was forced to defend against Tom Ingram and Aiden Moffat, but was eventually able to shake the two Independents drivers and challenge Chilton for the final podium position. Sutton made quick work of passing the Ford and began to battle Austin for the runner up position.

He quickly passed Austin and spent the closing stages of the race battling Cook for the race lead.

Sutton made to lunge up the inside of Cook, managing to get ahead before running wide, allowing Cook to pull up alongside and take the inside line for the next corner. The pair continued to run side by side before Cook managed to put his Vauxhall ahead of the Subaru.

On the final lap of the race, Sutton came back up alongside Cook. They ran side by side again on the run to the chequered flag, with Sutton managing to take the win by just three hundredths of a second.

Chilton and Austin also continued to battle to the chequered flag, with the Alfa Romeo claiming the final podium position.

Championship runner up Ingram picked up fifth after a battle with Sam Tordoff and Moffat, who was forced into the pits midway through the race and finished a lap down.

Senna Proctor, Chris Smiley, Andy Jordan, and Dan Lloyd rounded out the top 10.