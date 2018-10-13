Bern takes last spot on 2018-19 calendar

The Swiss capital of Bern has taken the final spot on the 2018-19 ABB Formula E championship calendar.

The original calendar published earlier in the year had several spots left unfilled as organisers finalised deals for several races.

With Santiago having been confirmed in the January slot this week, it left just one race event unfilled on June 22.

And having brought racing back to Switzerland for the first time in over sixty years last season in Zurich, Bern will now take over as the host city in 2019.

Speaking about the finalised calendar, Formula E CEO Alejandro Agag said, “It’s a milestone season for Formula E with the introduction of the new car and we’ve put together a calendar to match our ambitions as a truly global sport.

“It’s fantastic news to return to Switzerland this coming season on the streets of Bern for the Julius Baer Swiss E-Prix.

“We collectively made history last season in Zurich – successfully hosting a professional circuit race for the first time in the country in over six decades.

“Now we’ll be making history once again by bringing the ABB FIA Formula E Championship to the Swiss capital of Bern.”

The 2018-19 season will get underway in Ad Diriyah in Saudi Arabia on December 15.