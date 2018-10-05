Car issues end season early for Pidgley

In his fourth Dunlop MSA British Touring Car Championship weekend, Ollie Pidgley didn’t have the best of times when his Trade Price Cars with Brisky Racing Volkswagen CC became the oracle of car issues for the duration of the Brands Hatch weekend.

Looking to break into the top twenty finishers for only the second time, Ollie’s weekend didn’t get off to the best of starts when electrical issues hampered running in practice.

With a lack of track condition knowledge, the twenty-one year old went into qualifying practically blind and took thirtieth on the grid for race one.

Avoiding multiple incidents and an excursion to the Graham Hill Bend grass gave Ollie quite the action packed first lap. Battles with Sam Smelt and Mike Bushell gave him a dose of clean action and twenty-seventh was to be his ultimate finishing position.

This was also to be his last classification in the BTCC this year when steering issues during race two kept on locking the steering wheel through some of the notable high speed corners. Thankfully, the steering behaved itself just enough so that Ollie could pit safely into retirement.

With the danger seemingly not under control ahead of race three, the executive decision was taken to end the weekend early and not risk the life of the driver.

Speaking of his issues. Ollie commented,

“We did have higher hopes for race two but after the contact which damaged the tyre, and the pit stop, I then started to have some problems with the steering.

“It locked as I was going down Paddock Hill Bend a few laps later, then it unlocked, but then locked again at a few more corners. In the end I had no steering whatsoever, so at least I was able to get to the pits safely.

“If the whole steering rack had gone ‘bang’ into one of the corners it could’ve been a much worse outcome. The guys had a proper look over the car after race two but with the issue too complex, it was decided to withdraw ahead of the final race and that was definitely the right decision.”