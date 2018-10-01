Champion Colin Turkington Said BTCC Helped Focus During “Toughest” Year

Dunlop MSA British Touring Car Championship title winner Colin Turkington described 2018 as his “toughest” year, both from a personal and competitive perspective.

The Northern Irishman cut an emotional figure as he sealed his third BTCC crown at Brands Hatch by 12 points, moving just one title shy of Andy Rouse as he held off the chase of Speedworks Motorsport‘s Tom Ingram.

“It just feels sensational to be a three-time champion”, said Turkington.

“It is special to win it once but to secure the hat-trick is something I never dreamed possible. 2018 was the toughest BTCC season ever both in terms of competitiveness and from a personal point of view.”

Turkington only collected one win during a highly unpredictable season decided on consistency, one of 17 different race winners from 30 races.

The achievement came at the end of a difficult year for Turkington from a personal point of view, following the death of his mum Mavis before the Oulton Park weekend.

“It feels like the best one because it has been the hardest year off the track”, he said. “We lost an important member of the team in Tippa [Simon Wood] and I lost my Mum.

“The BTCC kept us focused and kept us happy and it is so special to win it in this year.”

His West Surrey Racing team also wrapped up the Manufacturer’s Championship title for BMW ahead of Honda, WSR clinching the Teams’ title to complete a clean sweep.

“When you consider we won just one race, but we were very consistent and always scoring points”, Turkington added.There were 17 different race winners so to come out on top is amazing. The team has done a super job all year, and to win the Drivers’, Teams’ and Manufacturers’ titles is some feat.

“It shows you that we worked hard and never gave up. That was always the game plan, to race clever and always be thinking about the next event.

“It’s so important to enjoy the moment because I can’t tell people how much you have to sacrifice to come out on top.

“There are so many reasons why you can’t win this championship and you just have to keep believing even when you think it’s not possible. I made myself believe that we would do it. I am so happy for WSR, for BMW and for my family.”

Final Championship Standings: