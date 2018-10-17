CoTA ‘one of the greatest modern tracks’ in F1 – Sirotkin

Sergey Sirotkin has hailed the Circuit of the Americas as “one of the greatest modern tracks” in Formula 1, as he aims to score his second career points finish.

This weekend will see Sirotkin make his debut at the Texan track, but the Russian has already made up his mind on the intriguing, technically demanding CoTA layout.

“I think Austin is one of the greatest modern tracks currently in Formula One,” Sirotkin claimed.

“For a modern circuit, sector one is exciting with its high-speed change of direction. In general, Austin is quite like other newly built tracks.

“Sector two provides a good opportunity for overtaking, due to a slow corner, big DRS zone followed by another slow corner and heavy breaking, before long corners throughout sector three.”

Sirotkin comes to the United States Grand Prix sitting in last place in the Drivers’ Championship, a position he has held for most of his maiden season in Formula 1, with a solitary point. A repeat of the tenth place he scored at the Autodromo Nazionale di Monza last month could move him level with Brendon Hartley, results dependant.

Last time out in Japan, both Williams Martini Racing cars propped up the race order – Sirotkin finishing ahead of team-mate Lance Stroll for the sixth time this season.

The Russian’s future in the sport beyond the 2018 campaign is unknown, with Williams still undecided on a team-mate for FIA Formula 2 championship leader and Mercedes AMG Petronas Motorsport junior, George Russell. Stroll is expected to move to the Racing Point Force India F1 Team for next season.