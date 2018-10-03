Despite final weekend disappointment, Rory Butcher is looking towards a bright 2019

Looking to end the season on a high, Rory Butcher and his AmD with AutoAid/RCIB Insurance Racing squad were hoping that the Fife racer could hit one hundred points at Brands Hatch and become the first driver in AmD history to score a ton in the Dunlop MSA British Touring Car Championship.

However the weekend became a bit of a nightmare for the Scottish racer as he couldn’t build upon his superb first season in the championship.

Qualifying in twenty-fifth for race one, Rory could only work his way into twenty-third by the flag. Remaining positive, the thirty-one year old thought this could be a good position to make waves in the second race.

However, contact in the early stages of race two forced the MG6 GT into retirement and ultimately the back of the grid for race three. A hundred points was going to be a tough ask from this position.

A great start saw Rory make his way into the top twenty and on course to possibly sneak the single point that he targeted at the start of the weekend. Alas, the pace of the MG dropped as the race wore on and the season ended with a twenty-fourth place finish.

Despite this being a disappointing end to the season, Rory and the AmD with AutoAid/RCIB Insurance Racing squad can look back on 2018 with pride and also use the knowledge gained to build upon a more successful 2019.

Looking back, Rory talked about his weekend and what may lie ahead in the future,

“We came to Brands Hatch feeling confident but sadly, the weekend turned out to be a bit of a nightmare.

“We just didn’t have the pace in the car for some reason and couldn’t get in the groove, which means we have ended up coming from the final round without any points.



“However, the season as a whole has been really good and I think have done a good job with a car that a lot of people were writing off at the start of the year. The guys at AmD, with the support of AutoAid and RCIB, have done a fantastic job to turn out a car that has been really competitive and I think that has been shown in the results we have been able to achieve.



“This season was a real learning curve for me as my first full season in the BTCC, and I feel we have given ourselves a good platform to now try and build on.”