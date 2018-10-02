Eurotech Racing to pull out of the BTCC

The dust has barely settled on 2018 and there has been a high profile team departure in the form of Eurotech Racing who have confirmed that they will not to compete in the 2019 Dunlop MSA British Touring Car Championship.

The pair of Honda Civic Type R’s as driven by Jack Goff and Brett Smith to four pole positions and six podium finishes in 2018 that also included two wins, have been sold to another team who have also bought the two Eurotech TOCA BTCC Licences (TBL).

The team in question will make an announcement in the future regarding their identity.

In a statement online, Team Pricipal Jeff Smith outlined why Eurotech aren’t to continue in the series,

“I am incredibly proud of our team and what we have achieved and this has been a very difficult decision to have to come to, but we have been left with no choice, unfortunately.

“One of our major sponsors, ICD, is currently unable to continue with the level of support they have been contributing.

“I would like to personally thank all of our team and drivers for their hard work, and our sponsors, technical partners and fans for their support throughout the past four seasons.”

This means that both Jack Goff and Brett Smith are free agents heading into 2019 and decisions on where they might be next year will be thought about in due course.