Guanyu Zhou: “I’m really really happy to have finally scored my second win of the season”

Guanyu Zhou finally returned to winning ways for the first time since the opening race of the 2018 FIA European Formula 3 Championship season on Saturday, with the Chinese driver leading from start to finish in race one at the Hockenheimring.

Starting from pole position, Zhou maintained his advantage into turn one and survived two safety car periods to clinch the victory, although his championship ambitions had long since disappeared after failing to secure a top three finish in any of the previous fifteen races.

Ferrari Driver Academy member Zhou said he was able to enjoy the final laps as those behind him battled for the remaining places on the podium, and the performance showed just what kind of pace he should have been showing all season long.

“I had a perfect start and pulled away,” said Zhou. “Then it was not easy to manage the two safety cars, but I did it quite well. Afterwards, I had a great pace and I could really enjoy the final laps.

“I saw the guys behind fighting, so I just took care of the kerbs – it’s really bumpy going out of turn 1 – and took the win. I’m really really happy to have finally scored my second win of the season.

“Of course, it’s not ideal to fight back in the championship with only two races left, but this weekend we showed our real pace.”

Zhou was unable to carry the momentum of his victory into race two and finished eleventh, the same place as where he started, and with one race of the season remaining on Sunday in Germany, the best he can achieve in the championship is to maintain his seventh place, sitting as he does just three-points clear of Hitech Bullfrog GP’s Alex Palou.