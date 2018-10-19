Jaguar happy with mileage in first test

Panasonic Jaguar Racing have said they are happy with what they achieved in the first official Formula E test this week, despite being towards the bottom of the timesheets.

Nelson Piquet Jr and Mitch Evans completed more laps between them than any other team achieved, something that Team Director James Barclay says has provided ‘valuable’ information.

But their I-TYPE 3 car seemed to lack overall pace, with Evans only registering the thirteenth fastest time of the test, and Piquet Jr down in twenty-second.

Despite this the Brazilian was happy with his work, and said that he was looking forward to pouring over the data they’d gathered.

“It is always enjoyable to get back in the car and see all the teams and drivers after months of hard work in the factory, on the simulator and in private testing,” he said.

“We’ve put in the most number of laps despite the rain and got some crucial information from our qualifying and race runs to assess between now and the first race.

“The team have done a great job and I can’t wait to get racing in eight weeks’ time.”

Team-mate Evans echoed his thoughts, saying that with the rain on the final day it gave them an opportunity to try the new car in different conditions.

Evans said, “The weather conditions today have been quite challenging, it’s not often we get rain in Formula E, but it has been a good opportunity to test out the new Jaguar I-TYPE 3 in different conditions.

“The car is still very new for everyone so every kilometre counts. I’m really enjoying the challenge of getting to grips with all the settings and power modes.”