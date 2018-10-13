Lucas Auer Storms to DTM Series Pole Position at Hockenheim

Lucas Auer has qualified on pole position for the DTM Series race at the Hockenheimring.

Team-mate Gary Paffett starts from second.

BMW‘s Timo Glock had qualified in third but a penalty means he drops to eighth and instead René Rast will be third.

Paffett got the session underway, but seemed to be unaware that the light at the end of pitlane was green with his rivals trying to drive around him.

Meanwhile, BMW mechanics were working on Marco Wittmann‘s car after the German crashed at the end of practice in the stadium section.

As the first man on track, Paffett set the first representative lap time with Pascal Wehrlein immediately getting the better of him.

With times quickly tumbling with Paffett back in first, with championship leader Paul di Resta in second and third placed man in the championship Rast third.

Rast managed to move himself into second, just 0.001 seconds behind Paffett.

With just over eleven minutes remaining on the clock, Glock jumped to the top of the standings.

Meanwhile, di Resta had been pushed back to seventh place after Joel Eriksson, Mike Rockenfeller and Philipp Eng slotted in amongst that trio.

With nine minutes remaining on the clock, the field headed to the pits bringing a lull to the remaining.

Running resumed with six minutes to go to get the shoot out underway.

Despite the effort of the team, Wittmann remained in the pits and was unable to join the action.

On his opening run, Paffett returned to the top spot with Nico Müller slotting into second.

Müller, was quickly displaced by Rast.

Auer demoted Paffett, by snatching the top spot away.

Auer held on to take pole position, with Paffett in second.

Glock claimed third with Rast in fourth.

However, because of receiving three reprimands Glock has to serve a five place grid penalty which means Rast will start from third.

Augusto Farfus completed the top five.

Müller was sixth ahead of Philipp Eng.

Championship leader di Resta could only manage eighth.

Audi’s Robin Frijns was ninth with Edoardo Mortara completing the top ten.

With second on grid, Paffett claims two bonus points to cut the gap to di Resta to just two points.

Race 1 of the weekend gets underway at 13.30 local time and will last 55 minutes plus one lap.

2018 DTM Series Results: Hockenheim II – Qualifying One