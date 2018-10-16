Mahindra unveil all new line-up with Wehrlein and d’Ambrosio

Mahindra Racing have announced an all new driver line-up for the 2018-19 season after signing Jerome d’Ambrosio and Pascal Wehrlein.

Wehrlein had being linked with a move back to Formula 1 with Scuderia Toro Rosso, but instead will make his debut in Formula E after severing ties with Mercedes.

D’Ambrosio joins the team from Dragon Racing, with whom he had spent each of his four seasons in Formula E with so far.

The duo replace outgoing driver Felix Rosenqvist, who despite a strong showing last season chose to move to IndyCar last month, and veteran racer Nick Heidfeld who will continue with the team as an advisor and their test and reserve driver.

Speaking about his move, Wehrlein said that after meeting with Team Owner Dilbagh Gill he felt that Mahindra offered the right environment for him.

The German said, “I’m very happy to be joining Mahindra Racing. I had the first meeting with Dilbagh in the summer and met the team for the first time at a test event.

“It’s a small team but with really high ambitions and I have the same high ambitions. I want to achieve the best possible results and I have a feeling the team is the right environment for me. I’m looking forward to the season and I will give my best.”

D’Ambrosio meanwhile said that his switch of teams had been motivated by what Mahindra had achieved over the past four years, and that he was looking forward to continuing their success.

“I’m super excited to join Mahindra Racing. I’ve known some people in the team for more than ten years and haven’t managed to work together with them yet and now we are going to have that opportunity, which is a great prospect.

“I’ve known Dilbagh for the last four years and what the team has achieved in that time is amazing and has shown great progression and I want to make sure that continues.”

The team also revealed images of their new Gen2 car ahead of today’s testing, and Gill said he was looking forward to seeing what his new drivers could achieve.

“I am truly thrilled to be able to announce what I believe is one of the most exciting and dynamic driver line-ups on the grid, packed full of talent.

“We are delighted that Pascal will join the team as he begins a new racing challenge in Formula E. As a young and enthusiastic yet incredibly experienced driver, he is a valuable addition to the team.

“Having Jérôme join Mahindra Racing with his years of experience and multiple wins in this championship is something we are also extremely excited about.”