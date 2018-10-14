Marco Wittmann on Pole for the Final DTM Race of 2018

Marco Wittmann overcome his difficult Saturday to start Sunday in the best way possible by claiming the final DTM Series pole position of 2018.

All the attention will be on the men starting in second and third with championship contenders René Rast and Gary Paffett claiming those spots.

When the session got underway, Paffett lead the field out of the pits in his, and Mercedes‘ final qualifying session in the DTM.

After the initial runs, Paffett found himself on top of the timings, but then Mike Rockenfeller went fastest for Audi.

However, Paffett once again was quickest with championship rival Paul di Resta just behind him.

It did not last for long as Nico Müller bettered the time set by Paffett, only to be immediately beaten by Rast.

On their opening runs the BMWs found themselves occupying the final positions but all managed to improve on their next runs.

Wittmann managed to find a lot of time and jumped to second place.

Practice pacesetter, Jamie Green would have been hoping to repeat his pace from earlier but ran wide at the final corner into the gravel.

With ten minutes remaining on the clock the drivers headed to the pits to prepare for the final shootout.

The cars returned to the track with six and a half minutes to go, as they hunted down the final pole position of 2018.

On his first flying run, Paffett ran very wide off the track and went airborne as a result and could not improve on his time.

Despite average first and second sectors Rast extended his advantage at the top but was quickly beaten by Wittmann.

Paffett managed to claim third late on ahead of Bruno Spengler and Augusto Farfus.

Edoardo Mortara was sixth, with BMW duo Joel Eriksson and Philipp Eng in seventh and eighth.

Audi’s Nico Müller was ninth as Timo Glock completed the top ten, and meant all six BMWs were featured in the top half of the grid.

Second placed man in the championship di Resta could only manage eleventh and has a lot of catching up to do.

The final race of the 2o18 DTM Series gets underway at 13.30 local time.

2018 DTM Series Results: Hockenheim II – Qualifying Two