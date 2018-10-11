Mick Schumacher Focused on Clinching Euro F3 Title in Hockenheim Finale

Mick Schumacher is proud of how his sophomore FIA European Formula 3 Championship season has progressed, particularly in the second half of the campaign where he has dominated for large periods, meaning he heads to the Hockenheimring this weekend as firm favourite for the title.

The Prema Theodore Racing driver has won eight races in 2018, including five of the past six, and goes into the final three races of the year with a forty-nine-point advantage over Daniel Ticktum, while Marcus Armstrong is the only other driver still in contention, although sixty-nine-points back with seventy-five-points on offer.

Schumacher insists he remains focused on his weekend in Germany rather than his future, which has been widely speculated in recent months, especially with a possible directly from Formula 3 into Formula 1, although he is expected to run in FIA Formula 2 next year whatever the outcome of the championship in 2018.

“I’m really happy with my season so far and particularly with the second half,” said Schumacher, who had to wait until the fifteenth round of the season at Spa-Francorchamps to take his maiden European Formula 3 Championship victory. “That was the period of time when the hard work that was begun far before the season paid off.

“It goes without saying that we now will try as hard as we can to tie in with our performances in the previous race meetings. Although we are going to contest the season finale and my chances of winning the title look bright I will focus just on the forthcoming race before making the next step.

“Everything else will follow automatically.”