Minimal running on wet Friday a ‘pity’ for the Austin fans – Alonso

Fernando Alonso bemoaned the rain’s impact on Friday at the United States Grand Prix, saying that the lack of running is a “pity” for the fans that arrived at the Circuit of the Americas.

Both Free Practice sessions were wet with little running, with a brief reg flag period for excessive gravel at Turn 9 in the morning session, with no representative times set.

Alonso managed just 12 laps , standing in eleventh and fourth in the respective sessions. The McLaren F1 Team driver was 3.5 seconds off of Lewis Hamilton‘s best attempt in Free Practice 1.

“It was an odd day, with very wet track conditions and not much running,” said Alonso.

“It always feels good here, though, the high-speed section especially is quite impressive with these cars.”

The Spaniard blamed the little track time on a lack of intermediate and wet tyres availability, calling it a “pity” for the fans who made the effort.

“Hopefully tomorrow we’ll put in some more laps,” he added.

“We’re always missing a couple of sets of tyres on Friday and it’s a pity, especially for the people who come to watch us from the grandstands.”