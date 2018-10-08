NIO sign Dillmann and Turvey for 2018-19 Formula E campaign

NIO Formula E Team have announced that Tom Dillmann will join Oliver Turvey for the 2018-19 ABB FIA Formula E Championship.

The Chinese-based team revealed the NIO 004 Gen-2 car on Monday at the Cooper Box Arena in London, along with their driver line-up for the new campaign. Dillmann proved to be the obvious choice after NIO announced that Luca Filippi would depart the team after a single season last week.

The Anglo-French line-up will head to the first pre-season test at the Circuit Ricardo Tormo in Valencia with high hopes of establishing strong foundations for the upcoming season.

“I am delighted to be joining NIO,” Dillmann told motorsport.com “We have had some good test days, developing our new car and building our relationship.”

“I particularly enjoy the competitive and professional atmosphere within the team and I can’t wait to start this new and exciting era in Formula E with NIO.”

Dillmann has taken part in ten Formula E races with Venturi over the course of the past two seasons, but this will be the Frenchman’s first full campaign in the all-electric racing series.

Turvey will also be returning to the team after a successful couple of the seasons with the team including a podium in Mexico City last season.

The British racer said, “I am delighted to be continuing to race for the NIO Formula E team, I would like to thank Gerry and everyone at NIO for their continued support,” said Turvey. “Over the past three seasons we have grown together as a team, improving each season, and I was proud to be able to take our first podium together in Mexico City last season.

“After an extremely busy period of manufacturer testing over the summer months, it is, of course, fabulous to be able to officially launch the NIO 004 car, the race livery and our revised driver line-up for Season 5 at London’s Copper Box this evening,” said Gerry Hughes, Team Principal at NIO Formula E Team.

NIO enjoyed a relatively successful 2017-18 campaign, but with Turvey scoring 46 of their 47 points, the hope is that Dillmann can help in the Chinese team’s fight to move themselves further towards the front in season five.