Nissan hopeful ahead of Formula E pre-season testing

Nissan e.dams are set to conduct three days of pre-season testing at Circuit Ricardo Tormo in Valencia next week as the ABB FIA Formula E Championship gears up for another season.

This will be the first time the Gen2 cars will be seen and tested by the racing drivers ahead of the start of season five. This season’s schedule will see the drivers compete in the 13 event season, beginning in Riyadh on 15 December, with the season being concluded by a double-header in New York City next July.

Nissan will become the first Japanese company to enter Formula E when they take to the starting grid later this year, and they have used their experience in building electric vehicles for the road to develop an all-new power-train for its Formula E race car; featuring a bespoke gearbox, electric motor and inverter.

“Formula E represents the performance side of Nissan Intelligent Mobility – our vision for changing how cars are powered, driven and integrated into society,” said Roel de Vries, Nissan’s global head of brand and marketing.”

Nissan announced that the 2015-16 Formula E Champion, Sebastien Buemi will join rookie racer Alexander Albon as their two drivers for the 2018-19 ABB FIA Formula E Championship.

With Sebastien Buemi out-shining Nico Prost in the previous four seasons, having Formula 2 graduate Albon in the sister car will pose a new challenge for the Swiss racer.

“Nissan is bringing a lot of EV knowledge to the championship, and e.dams has been a strong contender in Formula E from the start,” Buemi said. “Hopefully, we’ll be very successful.”

“Next week’s test will be the first chance for everyone in Formula E to compare themselves against the competition with their new cars,” Albon said. “It’ll be a whole new experience for everyone.”