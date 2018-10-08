Paffett to make switch to Formula E with HWA

HWA have revealed images of their first Formula E car ahead of their debut in the series this season.

The team, which will be called HWA Racelab, also announced half of their driver line-up with Gary Paffett set to also make his debut in the series this year.

Paffett too will be making the switch from DTM to Formula E, and said that after a visit to the Marrakesh ePrix last season his passion for the series was ignited.

Excited to announce the next chapter in my career!

After fifteen memorable seasons in the DTM, I will now join HWA RACELAB in @fiaformulae and can’t wait for the new challenges ahead 🏎⚡️ @hwaag_official #ABBFormulaE #HWA #HWARACELAB pic.twitter.com/SeaQnz02K7 — Gary Paffett (@GaryPaffett) October 8, 2018

“This is basically the first time for 15 years that I will have switched series and cars,” Paffett said.

“It will be a major challenge – for me, and for the team. Most of them – like me – are moving over from the DTM.

“As such, we have a lot to learn. It will certainly not be easy at first, but we are ready and are all looking forward to it.

“Formula E is a very promising series with great prospects. It is great to be a part of it.

“I watched the race in Marrakech at the start of the year and was impressed by the atmosphere. It was totally different to the DTM and anything else I’ve seen before.”

HWA also announced that the team will be managed by CEO and DTM boss Ulrich Fritz, with Lucas di Grassi’s former race engineer Franco Chiocchetti acting as Head of Formula E Operations.

Speaking about their chances for the coming season, Fritz said that after collaborating with the Venturi team last season he felt they were in a position to be competitive.

He said, “We are looking forward to the new challenges that come with Formula E.

“Over the past weeks and months, we have worked very hard to lay a solid foundation, upon which to enter this fiercely-competitive series.

“In doing so, we have benefitted greatly from the experience gained in cooperation with the Venturi team, whom we supported last season as technical partner.

“We are now well positioned with our own team to compete under our own flag. We are approaching this challenge with a healthy mixture of confidence and respect.”