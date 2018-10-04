Plato takes victory in historic 300th Porsche Carrera Cup GB race

Starting from the second row, Lewis Plato claimed victory in the three-hundrdeth race of the Porsche Carrera Cup GB series since its inception in 2003.

Porsche GB 2018 / 2019 Junior Dan Harper started from pole position after a storming lap in qualifying, ahead of championship leader Dino Zamparelli, Plato and Tom Wrigley.

Zamparelli made the most of the start, passing Harper into Paddock Hill bend with Plato in tow, Ellinas jumped two places up to fourth by the time the field had arrived at Druids.

Pro-Am was being headed by returnee Rory Collingbourne with Jamie Orton and Seb Perez following closely. Iain Dockerill led the way in the Am class ahead of David Fairbrother and Richard Hawken.

With things looking to be going the way of Zamparelli, an incident on lap four saw Dan Vaughan retire from the race after contact, soon after the incident the championship leader ran wide at Hawthorn corner, most likely caused by lost fluid from Vaughan’s car, Zamparelli clipped the grass and spun off, stalling in the process.

While Zamparelli tried to start his car, the safety car came out as the track was cleared and Zamparelli rejoined the field at the back.

Two laps later the safety car pulled in and Harper saw an opportunity to attack Plato in to Surtees, a move that wouldn’t work as he spun out of contention leaving Plato, Ellinas and Wrigley fighting it out for for the top spot.

While the battle for top spot raged on, Peter Mangion spun out of third place in the Am class, ending his race in the gravel trap, bringing out a second safety car.

The race resumed on lap fourteen and Wrigley was still looking for a way around Ellinas for the second spot. The Cypriot would hold on to make the most of Zamparelli’s earlier misfortune as Plato took victory and Wrigley was left to settle for third place.

Collingbourne secured victory in the Pro-Am class ahead of Orton and birthday-boy Perez, who was crowned 2018 Pro-Am champion as a result. In the Am class Dockerill took victory with Fairbrother and Hawken in tow.

Heading in to the final race Zamparelli and Ellinas are tied on points as guest returnee Michael Caine lines up on pole position ahead of Jackson, Gamble, Wrigley, Ellinas and Plato; Zamparelli will start from thirteenth place.