Race wins like buses as Cammish ends 2018 on a high

2018 Jack Sears Trophy winner Dan Cammish ended his maiden Dunlop MSA British Touring Car Championship season on an incredible high when he took his first ever win in the series last weekend during the first race at Brands Hatch.

Dan followed this up with victory in the second race to set himself as a possible candidate for driver to watch in 2019.

In both race wins, Dan headed an Halfords Yuasa Racing one-two. Leading team-mate Matt Neal across the line in varying degrees of pressure from the veteran behind.

The race one one-two was the first Team Dynamics one-two finish since the third race at Oulton Park in 2017 when Gordon Shedden headed Neal.

Whilst the final race of the day saw a tough battle in the midfield towards seventeenth place and no points to add to his final tally, Dan remained incredibly pleased with his weekend and his 2018 season was capped off with the presentation of the Jack Sears Trophy during the usual end of year championship silverware prize giving.

“It’s been an incredible day for myself, Honda and the entire Halfords Yuasa Racing team.” Beamed DanCam after last weekend.

“Standing on top of the BTCC podium for the first time is a moment I will never forget, so to do it all over again with Matt alongside me in another 1-2 just makes the achievement all the sweeter.

“Everything came together in race one and the Civic Type R performed perfectly, but we thought it’d be a tough ask to win race two with the ballast on-board. However, I got my foot down early to make hay and I was able to hang on to the end.

“It’s a wonderful way to conclude my first season in the BTCC, one that gives me huge motivation heading into the off-season.”