Renault going in the ‘right direction’ with set-up tweaks says Hülkenberg

After complaining of balance issues in Free Practice 1, Nico Hülkenberg praised the Renault Sport Formula 1 Team‘s work to address the problem for Free Practice 2.

Hülkenberg languished in eighteenth, over a second behind team-mate Carlos Sainz Jr. in the morning’s session, before leaping up to fifth – albeit in an unrepresentative Free Practice 2.

“I didn’t quite have the right balance and harmony in the morning,” admitted Hülkenberg. “So it was good to get a run in the afternoon to confirm we’d made changes in the right direction.

“It’s quite fun to drive in conditions like today, even if it can look pretty bleak on the TV.”

Heavy rain has hit the Circuit of the Americas this week, with more wet running expected through the weekend. As Renault look to maintain their slender advantage in fourth place in the Constructors’ Championship, the German says that the potential for adverse weather could make for an “interesting” weekend.

“We’ve seen some extreme differences in weather here in Austin before, so it’s going to be interesting to see what the rest of the weekend serves up.”