Sainz believes Renault will suit COTA as he chases points finish

Carlos Sainz Jr. is looking forward to heading back to the track that he made his debut at for the Renault Sport Formula One Team last year at the United States Grand Prix.

The Spaniard heads in to the weekend off of the back of a points finish in Japan and he is confident that the team can build on the result at Circuit of the Americas.

“After scoring a point in Japan, I’m feeling hopeful for Austin.” said Sainz. “The circuit should suit the car better than Suzuka, so we remain positive. We have to keep fighting.

Renault are currently fourth in the Constructors’ championship, with Sainz in twelfth place in the Drivers’ championship, fourteen points behind team-mate Nico Hülkenberg.

“We know the second-half of the season has been tough for everyone involved with the team, but it shows we have a lot of spirit. Even if we don’t have all the pace we want, we’re still scoring points, so we need to hold onto that and keep fighting and pushing. We can meet our targets.”

Echoing the thoughts of his team-mate, Sainz is looking forward to driving at COTA once again, “Austin is one of my favourite Formula 1 circuits. It has personality and charisma and is a little different to the usual Formula 1 track.

“You can feel the power of a current Formula 1 car there and it has the right blend of fast corners, fast straights, tricky braking points and 90-degree turns; all of which add up to create a challenge for us drivers.

“The first sector is outstanding and very fun in a modern Formula 1 car. It’s very fast with quick changes of direction and high G-forces. I really enjoy these types of circuits.