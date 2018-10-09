Santiago ePrix returns for Season Five with new venue

After an exciting Formula E debut last season, the Santiago E-Prix will return for the 2018-19 ABB FIA Formula E Championship on 26 January.

However the return of the all-electric racing series to Santiago will be held around the brand new Parque o’Higgins track which partly follows the Movistar Arena in downtown Santiago.

This new venue replaces the notoriously bumpy Parque Forestal from last season after complaints were raised by the local council and residents over the event taking place there.

“I’m incredibly happy that Santiago will again feature on the ABB FIA Formula E Championship calendar for season five”, said Alberto Longo, Co-Founder & Chief Championship Officer at Formula E.

“I have particularly fond memories of the event last year and I really like the atmosphere of the city and backdrop against the Andes. Parque O’Higgins is an ideal location for an international sporting event such as ours.”

And while the venue may have changed, Antofagasta Minerals will be the title partner for the race yet again, who have also become Formula E’s official copper mining partner since the event last season.

“Also, I’d like to express my gratitude to Antofagasta Minerals for their continued partnership and I look forward to working closely with them as they join the Formula E family as an official partner,” said Longo.

But a lot of planning has gone into the change of venue which has occurred with good reason.

“Now we’re changing the location, we learned and we listened to the neighbours – we’re talking with them to mitigate the negative externalities that means organising this event inside Parque O’Higgins”, said Felipe Alessandri, Mayor of Santiago.

“Therefore, the work is done during the day and retaining open access – swimming pools and recreational areas still in operation.

“As happened in Parque Forestal, the monies obtained by the concept of municipal rights are invested in projects that improve the quality of life for residents – stories such as the installation of new public lighting, recovery of facades, bollards and improvements to playgrounds, pet areas and the installation of an exercise zone.”

“We’re delighted that this Formula E event is being developed in our country, it’s an initiative that is totally aligned with what we want to do and with the commitment we have as a government to promote electromobility,” said Susana Jiménez, Minister of Energy.

“On the energy route, we established one of the mega commitments – multiply by 10 the number of electric vehicles that circulate through our streets, and this is a way to spread this technology and show its virtues. It’s clean, doesn’t emit noise and has high degrees of safety and autonomy.”