Steering issues hamper Josh Caygill’s weekend

In only his second Dunlop MSA British Touring Car Championship weekend, Josh Caygill was hoping to end the season on a high and show future employers why he deserves a drive in 2019.

The AmD with AutoAid/RCIB Insurance Racing squad headed to Brands Hatch full of confidence for both Josh and Rory Butcher. However, car issues severely hampered the rookie’s weekend.

With steering issues on his MG6 GT. The team decided to replace the steering rack on Josh’s car ahead of qualifying. With this new part onboard, Josh could only qualify in a lowly thirty-first position.

With forward the only position he could move, Josh battled towards twenty-sixth for race one. He then almost broke into the top twenty with twenty-first in race two.

Sadly, the steering issue returned for the final race and Josh was forced to retire and end his second weekend in the BTCC on a low note.

Despite this, Josh was still pleased with his progress and he also hinted a possible return in 2019,

“I’m pleased in terms of what I’m doing behind the wheel, but it’s been a tough weekend with power steering problems on my car.



“In the races I was within around a second of Rory and considering we lost a lot of running time in free practice, and also factoring in his experience and quality, I was happy with that to be honest.



“It’s been a good taster of touring cars and I’ve enjoyed working with Shaun and the boys at AmD. Obviously, we’d love to be back in the BTCC for a full season next year and if we can put a package together it’ll definitely be a strong option as it’d be great to give it a proper go now we know what it’s all about.”