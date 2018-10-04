Stroll looking to extract the maximum from Williams package at ‘demanding’ Suzuka

Lance Stroll expressed his excitement in returning to the Suzuka International Racing Course for the second Japanese Grand Prix in his Formula 1 career.

Canadian Stroll’s first visit to Mie Prefecture ended in retirement 12 months ago, courtesy of a spectacular wheel failure on his Williams Martini Racing car in the fast and technical first sector.

Undeterred by this, Stroll said that he is relishing taking on the notorious Esses in a bid to give Williams any chance of overtaking the Alfa Romeo Sauber F1 Team for ninth place in the Constructors’ Championship. The Grove team stand 20 points adrift of Sauber with five rounds to go, in a dismal season for the team – set to be one of the worst in their history.

“I love Suzuka, it is one of my favourites on the calendar,” buzzed Stroll.

“I am really looking forward to going there. It has got a great flow with high speed corners, low speed corners and braking zones. I would say sector one is probably the best sector as when the car is working well, and you get in the rhythm, the feeling is amazing.

“It is a demanding track, mentally and physically.”

Stroll also paid tribute to the fanatical support that greets the drivers and teams on their arrival in southern Japan; Suzuka hosts its thirtieth Grand Prix this year.

“I am just going to enjoy the beautiful circuit that I get to drive on and get the most out of the car and myself,” the Canadian added.

“The Japanese fans are great, they love Formula One’s history and you can really feel the energy there in Suzuka.”

Stroll, 19, is rumoured to be leaving Williams at the end of the season to take Esteban Ocon‘s seat at the Racing Point Force India F1 Team. The move has been expected to take place ever since a consortium led by his father, Lawrence Stroll, saved the team after a long struggle with finances.