Techeetah launch first car after DS tie-up

Techeetah have launched their first car with a DS powertrain, the DS E-Tense FE 19.

The team, who will now be named DS Techeetah, will become a manufacturer team for the first time after previously having been a customer of Renault.

And for DS Automobiles it will mark their first year where they will not be working with the Virgin team, who chose to sever the relationship at the end of last season.

Last year’s champion Jean-Eric Vergne will once again drive for the team despite at one point being linked with a return to Formula 1 with Scuderia Toro Rosso.

And he will once again be partnered by multiple Le Mans winner Andre Lotterer, with James Rossiter and Zhou Guanyu acting as developement drivers.

Speaking about their new partnership Mark Preston said he was confident that they had a strong set-up.

“It is with great pleasure that we have now officially begun our partnership with DS and embarked on our first year as DS Techeetah.

“We believe that we have a very strong driver line-up and we are incredibly excited to go racing.”

Champion Vergne was also looking forward to the potential of the new tie-up, and said that it should make them even stronger than last year.

“I’m incredibly happy to continue another year with the team,” Vergne said. “After winning the 2017/2018 Driver’s Title and now with the addition of DS this season, we are even stronger, and it should be a great year.

“It is a very exciting time for the championship with the Gen2 car entering the all-electric street racing championship and we can expect is a new level of competition and excitement.”

The team will also be using a new factory in Versailles as part of their tie-up with DS, and Lotterer said he knew from experience how important it was to have both parts of a team working under the same roof.

He said, “I got the taste for success in Formula E last season and I’m keen for more this year. We have a really strong team and I feelwe can achieve great things together.

“With my previous experience I know how important it is to have everyone under the same roof when you work towards the same goal, so it’s a great asset for us coming into the season ahead.”