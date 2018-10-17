Trade Price Cars announce 2019 BTCC entry

Trade Price Cars have announced their entry into the 2019 Dunlop MSA British Touring Car Championship.

Having been a main sponsor on the Team HARD Volkswagens in 2018, Trade Price Cars have purchased the two Audi S3 Saloons along with both TOCA BTCC Licences (TBLs) from AmD Tuning.

AmD will continue to run the Audi’s in a two year deal.

Trade Price Cars Managing Director Dan Kirby spoke about what this deal meant to the company,

“The deal with AmD is one that is extremely attractive and gives us greater control over the programme to really maximise our investment.

“It also provides us with more flexibility to boost our corporate identity, and to promote the Trade Price Cars name to a hugely captive audience.”

The drivers who will drive for the team in 2019 will be announced in due course. The squad now focusses on rebuilding the cars in preparation for testing ahead of next season.

Former BTCC driver Andy Wilmot will become joint Team Principal of the squad alongside AmD boss Shaun Hollamby.

Andy commented,

“I’m delighted to have been given the opportunity to form the team from the beginning,” he said. “Working for Trade Price Cars during the week as a buyer, I understand the brand and corporate goals that the business is trying to achieve.”