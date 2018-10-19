Vergne happy with what he’s seen so far after DS tie-up

Reigning Formula E champion Jean-Eric Vergne says he is happy with how his team is working with new partner DS after the first official Formula E test.

The Frenchman finished the test with the second fastest time, only behind the dominant BMW i Andretti Motorsport cars.

Speaking about the test as a whole he said he was happy with how the car was behaving, but said that Techeetah still needed to understand how best to use the resources that working with a partner like DS offered.

“Testing has gone very well,” Vergne said. “I’m very pleased and we haven’t had any issues.

“The team is working very well together and we have more people thanks to DS and a lot more resources – it’s just a question of how to use them best.

“So far I’ve been very happy with what I’ve seen. I also see a lot of improvements in many areas and the car behaves well.

“There’s still a lot to come with understanding the car and systems. We now need to go back and analyse everything ready for Ad Diriyah.”

Team-mate Andre Lotterer also looked strong in testing, and ended with the fifth fastest time overall, just one tenth off Vergne.