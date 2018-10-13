Wet tyre testing. Just what Dunlop ordered

With the 2018 Dunlop MSA British Touring Car Championship barley a blip on the horizon behind teams and fans alike, Dunlop took the opportunity to look ahead and began the testing of their wet tyres for 2019 in earnest.

The teams chosen to get wet at Rockingham were West Surrey Racing and Team Dynamics, undoubtedly two of the top teams in the championship.

2018 champion Colin Turkington and BMW Pirtek Racing team-mate Andrew Jordan took the reigns for BMW whilst the pairing of Matt Neal and Dan Cammish took the usual seat in their Halfords Yuasa Racing Honda Civic Type R’s.

With the circuit artifically soaked by huge tankers of water, all four drivers were tasked with evaluating 2019’s Dunlop BluResponse wet tyres.

Speaking to btcc.net, Dunlop’s Mickey Butler talked about the tyres of 2018 and to look out for the possibility of changes for 2019,

“It’s been a fantastic end to a superb season. Brands Hatch GP is one of those circuits that is kind on tyres and I knew the Option tyre would be the better one which it proved to be, it does give you the edge and the drivers love it.

“I think looking at every race this season, whether it’s been the Hard or Soft-Option tyres, it really mixed the races up. It makes drivers and teams think about the different strategies they’ve got to bring in to it.

“Overall I’m very pleased, but wait for the surprises to come in 2019!”