Audi Confirms Unchanged Line Up for 2019 DTM Assault

Audi Sport have announced their line up for the 2019 DTM Series.

Next year, the DTM heads into a new turbo era and the team has decided to remain with their 2018 drivers.

Loïc Duval, Robin Frijns, Jamie Green, Nico Müller, René Rast and Mike Rockenfeller will be at the wheel of the Audi RS 5 DTM that will be built to the new Class One specifications.

“There’ll be many exciting innovations in the DTM next year,” says Head of Audi Motorsport Dieter Gass. “The more powerful engine will no doubt be the most significant one.

“In Loïc, Robin, Jamie, Nico, René and Mike we already had an extremely strong driver squad in 2018 and are continuing this lineup in the new season. In my view, they’re the right six for Audi Sport. All of them have the potential to battle for the DTM title. Aside from that, they again proved to be extremely good team players last season.”

The squad will be headed by former champions Rast (2017) and Rockenfeller (2013), with Green and Müller having also previously won races.

Altogether, the sextet’s track record contains 32 victories, 26 pole positions and 42 fastest laps – 16 of the victories belonging to Green.

Combined they have competed in 514 races and have amassed 2,573.5 points.

Frijns and Müller will be racing for Audi Sport Team Abt Sportsline. Duval and Rockenfeller will form Audi Sport Team Phoenix.

Green and Rast will partner as Audi Sport Team Rosberg.

These pairings remain unchanged as well from 2018, with Gass believing this is how the drivers complement each other best.

Audi customer team WRT will also be fielding two RS5s, with the drivers to be announced at a later date.