Cobra Sport AmD with AutoAid/RCIB Insurance racing announce Butcher and Tordoff for 2019

Cobra Sport AmD with AutoAid/RCIB Insurance racing have announced that Sam Tordoff and Rory Butcher will be the drivers to spearhead their 2019 Kwik Fit British Touring Car Championship campaign in the former Eurotech Racing Honda Civic Type R’s.

Thirty-one year old Butcher enjoyed a stellar 2018 with the MG6 GT for AmD last year and came close to becoming the first AmD driver in the BTCC to hit one hundred points in a single season. Tenth in the independents’ trophy and fourth in the Jack Sears Trophy, Rory’s consistency throughout the year impressed many up and down the paddock and he has been rewarded with one of the most exciting seats on the grid.

Meanwhile, Tordoff joins the AmD fold after a season at Motorbase where he scored a single victory in his return to the BTCC. The 2016 championship runner up tested for AmD twelve months ago before joining Motorbase and he has his sights set firmly on overall glory in the Civic Type R for 2019.

Rory now looks forward to the new season and working with his new team-mate. Commenting,

“You only have to look at the stats for the Honda in recent years to see how well it has performed and on paper, there is huge potential for us to do some big things on track in 2019.

“It’s a big step up for both the team and I, and I’m confident that this package will give us a great chance of success. Certainly, I think it would be silly of me to not aim for podiums and race wins and I’ll also be looking at the bigger picture of getting as many points on the board as we can to see where it leaves us come the end of the season.

“It’s also great to have Sam coming onboard and I don’t think I could wish for a better team-mate.

“We enjoyed some good races together when I was with Celtic Speed in the Carrera Cup, and since he moved into the BTCC he has shown himself to be one of the top drivers with his results on track.”

Meanwhile, Sam spoke about the Civic Type R and what his aims were for next season,

“The Honda is a car that I’ve wanted to race for some time and when Gordon Shedden beat me to the title in one, it only increased my desire to see what it was like.

“To be honest, I didn’t think it was going to happen and it wasn’t something that was on my radar, but then this deal with Cobra Sport AmD with AutoAid/RCIB Insurance Racing came along and I couldn’t be more excited.

“I’m sure there will be some people who are surprised by this move and whilst there is some appeal in going into 2019 as an underdog, the reality is that I have one aim and that is to fight for the championship title.

“I showed strong pace on track in 2018 but things just didn’t go my way and eleventh in the standings wasn’t what I was looking for – and it isn’t what I’m chasing next year.”