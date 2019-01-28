24 Hours of Le MansFIA WECFormula EIndyCar

2019 Le Mans and IndyCar Seats Possible for Wehrlein

written by Alice Holloway
Wehrlein could partake in IndyCar races and the 24 Hours of Le Mans in 2019, alongside Formula E.
Credit: FIA Formula-E

It is understood that Pascal Wehrlein could be in line for a seat in IndyCar and the 24 Hours of Le Mans this year, alongside his FIA Formula E commitments with Mahindra Racing.

Last year saw a turning point for Wehrlein’s racing career as he split with long-term backers Mercedes-AMG Petronas Motorsport. Since leaving the German manufacturer, Wehrlein has taken up a development role with Ferrari and started his Formula E career with Mahindra. He took part in his first Formula E race in Marrakesh earlier this month.

However, it is through his Ferrari deal that Wehrlein may be taking part in his first 24 Hours of Le Mans. Ferrari is understood to be considering placing Wehrlein in one of the GTE Pro cars, filling the third driver spot that is required for the prestigious event.

Outside of Ferrari talks, Wehrlein has also confirmed interest in racing in IndyCar, and he is currently in discussion with some teams about appearances in the American series. He would not, however, be able to take part in the Indianapolis 500 in May as this clashes with the Berlin E-Prix.

“I could start in two more racing series. One in Europe, one in America,” Wehrlein explained to meinsportpodcast.de in a 90-minute interview for their ‘Starting Grid’ podcast. Wehrlein continued to explain that Formula E had been an attractive series to him as it “allows you to do something else as well.” and that he had rejected Mercedes’ three-year Formula E contract because there was no exit clause if another F1 team came knocking.

Alice Holloway

The Checkered Flag’s correspondent for the FIA World Endurance Championship. Working in motorsport as a hobby and as a professional: a Digital Account Manager at Patterrn offering Social Media and Digital Marketing for Brands, Teams and Drivers in all disciplines of motor racing.

