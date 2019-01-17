BTCC

Aiden Moffat focussed towards success in 2019

by Stuart Richards
Laser Tools Racing have confirmed that Aiden Moffat is to return to the Kwik Fit British Touring Car Championship grid in 2019 as he and the team seek more silverware to add to their collection.

The three time BTCC race winner won a race at Silverstone last season and plans have been put in place to make sure that the Scotsman is able to fight for more victories as the new season progresses.

2019 will also mark the first year that Laser Tools Racing is to run the Mercedes Benz A-Class on its own following the split from Ciceley Motorsport. With new facilities and being involved with the car’s development from scratch, there has been a step up in preparations for the upcoming year.

Speaking of his prep for 2019. Aiden told btcc.net, I’ve never felt more excited at the prospect of a new BTCC season as I do this year.

“On a personal level, I’ve been concentrating on both my physical and mental fitness – I went to the gym three times yesterday! I’ve never been more focussed and determined.

“Yes, we’ve broken ties with Ciceley Motorsport, but they have been a great assistance with the transition. We have built an all-new facility which gives us the engineering and preparation capability together with full bodyshop and painting.

“For me, it’s great to be involved in the nuts and bolts of the race car preparation. Our A-Class has been stripped down to a bare-metal shell, then completely rebuilt from the ground up. The fresh design of the new livery looks fantastic and I can’t wait to see it finished.”

