Andrew Jordan targets title after confirming third season with BMW Pirtek Racing

Andrew Jordan has been announced as the third and final member of the West Surrey Racing lineup for the 2019 Kwik Fit British Touring Car Championship. For the third season in a row, Andrew will be running under the BMW Pirtek Racing banner.

With his two year contract with WSR running out at the end of the 2018 season, Jordan committed to an extension of his ties with the successful squad and now he sets his sights upon winning the overall title for the second time in his career.

With four wins and six podium appearances in the previous two seasons, an opportunity to build upon this following more continuity with the BMW 125i M Sport into 2019 was too good of an opportunity for Andrew to miss.

2019 is set to be Andrew Jordan’s tenth season being backed by Pirtek in the BTCC. A famous partnership which started with his father Mike Jordan in 2004.

Andrew outlined his decision to extend his contract and what he hopes 2019 will bring, “I’m really pleased to confirm that I will be returning with WSR for another season,

“It’s great to have the continuity of remaining at the wheel of the BMW and of working with the same engineer I have had for the past two years. That was a key factor in us agreeing a new deal, and is something that I feel is hugely important going into 2019.

“Last season I feel we had a very strong package, particularly in the second half of the year, but we just didn’t have luck on our side.

“Had it not been for some incidents that were beyond our control where we lost valuable points, we’d have been right there in the championship fight when we got to the final rounds, which is where I feel we should have been.

“That’s something I want to put right in 2019 and there is no doubt that I am going into the new season with my focus firmly on the championship title.”