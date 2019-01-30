Berger Wants More English Teams Involved in Formula European Masters

The Formula European Masters championship, the new-for-2019 replacement on the DTM Series support package in place of the FIA European Formula 3 Championship, would benefit from an influx of English and German teams, according to DTM boss Gerhard Berger.

With the FIA taking the Formula 3 name onto its own support package in place of the GP3 Series this season and with brand new cars, the old Formula 3 chassis have been given a lifeline by Formula European Masters, and at least seven teams have already pre-registered themselves for the 2019 campaign.

Dutch outfit Van Amersfoort Racing, PAVE Motorsport from Italy and Swiss team Jo Zeller Racing have all thrown their name into the hat, with the remaining four coming from the United Kingdom (Fortec Motorsports and Double R Racing) and Germany (Motopark and Mücke Motorsport).

Berger says he would love to see the championship develop into a renowned category once more after overseeing its predecessor grow into a strong championship as president of the FIA Single Seater Commission back in 2012, and he hopes more rivalry between British and German outfits to give Formula European Masters the competitiveness it requires.

“I would like to attract more English teams – this has to be developed again,” said Berger to Autosport. “I’m a strong believer that the forces of England and Germany in this kind of category are the strongest in the world, and if you put them better together I think you can do something very well – I would like England playing a proper role in it.

“Normally I was always listening to the guys from Carlin and Fortec like in the past – they have experience, they know what they are talking about, they know what they need for regulations.

“In my time at the FIA, and even now, I’m completely open to all of their needs, and I rate them quite high.”