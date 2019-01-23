BMW i-Andretti Motorsport eager for strong showing in Santiago

BMW I-Andretti Motorsport head to round three of the 2018-19 ABB FIA Formula E Championship hoping to make amends for the disappointment the American team suffered in Marrakesh two weeks ago. Antonio Felix Da Costa and Alexander Sims head to the 2019 Santiago ePrix revitalized and hopeful of a strong showing on the Chilean capital.

After a strong showing at the season opener at Ad Diriyah and a non-finish at Marrakesh, Da Costa heads to Santiago second in the championship standings hoping to usurp points leader Jerome D’ Ambrosio this weekend. The Portuguese racer took his first win in Formula E in South America at the 2015 Buenos Aires ePrix and will hoping to claim a second victory in South America this weekend.

Ahead of this weekend’s action, the Portuguese racer said “After having raced in Santiago de Chile last year for the first time for me and for Formula E we’ve felt an amazing atmosphere and it was a very cool event, so I’m looking forward to going back. Obviously, we had a really strong start to the season for the team.

“We’ve shown a lot of performance. After the outcome of the race in Marrakesh and going home with zero points after this strong pace from the car and the team, I now can’t wait to get back in race mode as soon as I can and to use this race to redeem myself and to get back in the championship.”

Alexander Sims enjoyed a fruitful race in Marrakesh despite the misfortunes for the BMW squad as a whole with the British driver claiming his points in the all-electric racing series in only his second ePrix.

A fourth-placed finish in Morocco sees Sims eighth in the championship classification heading to Santiago and will be eying up his first Formula E podium this weekend.

Heading to Santiago for the first time, Sims is excited and ahead of this weekend’s racing action said:

“I’m really looking forward to Santiago de Chile. It’s definitely going to be exciting to race there and to get on with another race weekend. From my personal point of view I’m going to try to learn as much as I can at this new track.

“We’ve shown promising pace at Marrakesh, so I can’t wait to get back in the car to hopefully repeat that, but my goal is to keep learning and improving.”

There will be extra pressure for the two drivers within the team this weekend as big boss, Michael Andretti, will be on hand this weekend after the two cars came to blows in Marrakesh.

So expect a strong outing from both of his drivers here in Santiago. Heading to the South American racer, Andretti said “I am excited for Formula E and BMW i Andretti Motorsport to return to the Santiago E-Prix, which was a great race and event last season.

“The South American people are incredibly passionate about motorsport and we always enjoy getting to race in front of such a great group of fans.

“We are only two races into the Formula E season, and the team has already proved what we are capable of. Going into Santiago, we just need to capitalise on that potential, minimise mistakes, and I know we can compete for another great result.

“We won our first race in Round 1, ran at the front in Round 2 and now we want to get back on the podium in Round 3.”