Buemi frustrated at losing out after turn one incident

Sebastien Buemi said he had a ‘frustrating’ Marrakesh ePrix after he got caught up in a first corner incident.

The Nissan e.dams driver made a strong start and was in third place going into the first turn when Jean-Eric Vergne span in front of him.

Buemi took avoiding action but was forced around the outside of the Frenchman, and as a result dropped down to thirteenth as the rest of the field went through on the inside.

Although the Swiss driver was able to recover to eighth place, he said that it was annoying not to have secured a better result after an encouraging qualifying session.

“Today was pretty frustrating after we qualified well again for Nissan e.dams,” he said. “It was really promising but unfortunately, in turn one the Techeetah and the Virgin cars collided, and in avoiding them I lost ten places.

“I tried to push back through the field and eventually finished eighth, but things certainly could have gone a lot better today.”

He did say that he thought Nissan could have scored their first ever podium were it not for the incident, although he said that the new race format in Formula E made things unpredictable.

“The races with the new car and race format are very unpredictable” Buemi said. “We’ve had two races so far with a sixth, and an eighth-place finish. Today we had the pace to be on the podium which wasn’t necessarily the case in the opening round.”

Team-mate Oliver Rowland also had a tough time in Marrakesh.

Things started well as the Brit was in the top six in both morning practice sessions, but a mistake in qualifying left him down in twelfth.

He then lacked pace throughout the race and dropped back to finish fifteenth, and afterwards he said he wanted to the team to get to the bottom of what went wrong.

“The day started well for me to be fourth and sixth fastest in the two practice sessions,” Rowland said. “In qualifying, I had a small issue, and I made a little mistake to end up 12th.

“I made a good start in the race, and we were there to fight, but unfortunately we didn’t have the pace. We need to go back and look at the data and look at why that was.

“It was another great learning experience for me, but it is a bit frustrating when you feel you have put into practice what I learned at the opening round, but it didn’t go to plan.”