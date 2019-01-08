Calderon and Rossiter to test in Marrakesh for DS Techeetah

Tatiana Calderon and James Rossiter will participate in the second rookie test of the 2018-19 ABB FIA Formula E Championship at the Circuit International Automobile Moulay El Hassan on Sunday 13 January, a day after the 2019 Marrakesh E-Prix.

DS Techeetah had announced on Tuesday the pair will test the DS E-TENSE FE19 after Calderon‘s initial test for the team following the 2018 Ad Diriyah E-Prix in December. Rossiter will be contesting in his first test since joining the squad.

Team Principal Mark Preston is “excited” to see the two drivers continuing their work with the team and hopes the car can gain the mileage he wants after their session time in Riyadh was restricted due to red flag stoppages.

“We’re very excited to have extended our work with Tatiana Calderon, who will drive in the rookie test together with out Development Driver, James Rossiter, on Sunday after the race.

“Tatiana really impressed us in the Ad Diriyah test despite the limited running due to some red flags, so we wanted to give her another chance in the DS E-TENSE FE19 so see what more she can extract out of it and to gain further knowledge from her feedback.

“James has been invaluable to us during the development period and has continued to help us with the sim sessions in the lead up to the season.”

Calderon, who has raced in the GP3 Series in the last three years and currently serves as a Test Driver for the Alfa Romeo Sauber F1 Team, is “keen” to experience more track time with the Formula E squad.

“Getting another shot at being involved with DS Techeetah is great”, she added.

“I’m keen to get more laps under my belt at this test and it will be really good to continue working with the team at the Marrakesh test.

“It’s a lot to take into consideration as it’s not as straight forward as other Formula cars, they all have their different challenges but that’s what makes it fun.”

Calderon‘s team-mate Rossiter raced for the Lexus Team au Tom’s team in the Autobacs Super GT Series last year, and has previously served as a Test Driver for the Sahara Force India F1 Team in 2013. He says that it is “great” to be back on track after the Christmas holidays.

“The last 12 months with the team has been really good and it’s been a nice addition to the family with DS onboard.

“I’m relishing my role and really enjoying working with a team that’s leading the way and pushing the boundaries for EV performance, both on and off track, and I’m excited about what’s to come.”