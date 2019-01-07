Colin Turkington to defend BTCC titles in 2019

2019 is to be an exciting time in the Kwik Fit British Touring Car Championship as the incredibly prolific pairing of Team BMW and Colin Turkington have confirmed they are to return in the new season to defend the honours won in 2018.

With three titles already on his CV, the chance to equal the BTCC’s record of four set by Andy Rouse was too good of an opportunity for Colin to turn down.

Colin also returns to help West Surrey Racing continue their monopoly of the Teams’ and Manufacturers’ titles as they hope to extend the run to four. He will be helped in doing so by new team-mate Tom Oliphant.

Speaking of the decision to continue his already successful BTCC legacy. Colin said,

“My 2018 title was definitely one of my best, and my goal is always to achieve just that; be the best I can in both life and motorsport.

“Becoming a triple champion felt great, but I’m hungry for much more and racing with Team BMW in the BTCC gives me this opportunity. Now I have to ask myself ‘how can I improve for this coming season and how can I be a better driver?’

“Team BMW is the place to be and we want to make history together. This is where I’m happiest; with people I trust, and when I’m happy, I perform.”

Team Principal Dick Bennetts is pleased that his top driver is remaining with the squad,

“I’m extremely pleased that Colin will defend his title with us, allowing WSR to carry #1 on a BTCC car for the first time, and equally proud that BMW has chosen to continue its support of our programme.

“Colin is one of the world’s best touring car drivers and has spent the majority of his career with us, so we’ve developed an environment here that allows us all to get the best out of each other.”