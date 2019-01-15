DS Techeetah enjoy successful test day in Marrakesh

DS Techeetah extended their lead at the top of the 2018-19 ABB FIA Formula E Championship in Marrakesh before completing a successful rookie test on the day after raceday.

Their Development Driver James Rossiter, and Tatiana Calderon who had participated in the previous test in Ad Diriyah in December drove the DS-E TENSE FE19 on the Circuit International Automobile Moulay El Hassan on Sunday.

Team Principal James Preston was “impressed” with both of the work from his two drivers.

“With James vast testing experience, it’s been invaluable for us to have him here with us”, Preston said.

“We ran through the programs that we wanted with solid results and in the afternoon, we had him in both cars as we correlating work that he’s been doing on the simulator.

“One of the skills that we really appreciate with James is that he’s extremely good in giving us feedback between the two race drivers’ set ups and how they correlate to the work he’s been doing on the simulator. It’s also good to run some tests where you eliminate any variables between drivers, so this is what we did in the afternoon.

“Tatiana has set extremely competitive sector times this morning. I can’t say anything but how impressed I am with her performance, especially when comparing her sector times with the rest of the Formula E grid throughout this race week, not just today during the test. It’s pretty cool to see that she’s had one of the best times in sector two throughout the race week as this is the most challenging part of the track.

“All in all, it’s been a really good test for us and we feel ready to tackle the Santiago E-Prix on 26 January 2019.”

Rossiter believes his contributions to the development work will give the Chinese team better “preparation” for the upcoming races.

“It was good to be back in the car today and work through some correlation we’ve been doing in the sim”, Rossiter added

“It’s very important for our development work to have an opportunity to correlate all our tools and setups in preparation for the next race.

“This helps the continuous work we do behind the scenes throughout the season to continue to fight for victories and the championship.”

Rossiter‘s team-mate Calderon was “comfortable” in the car during her second rookie test.

“Today was great fun and it was nice to be back with DS TECHEETAH for another test”, she said.

“It’s a cool track and the car drives very well here, I got comfortable quickly and set some good lap times to end second in the morning session.

“I’m proud to have set the purple in sector two and to have accomplished the testing we set out to do today. I think the team will have a great season.”