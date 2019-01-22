DS Techeetah looking for repeat success in Santiago

DS Techeetah are hoping they can repeat the success of last year when they return to Santiago this weekend.

The Chinese team claimed the first ever 1-2 finish in Formula E history at the 2018 Santiago ePrix, after a titanic tussle between their two drivers over the closing laps.

And although they will go to a new track this year in the Chilean city, team boss Mark Preston is confident of a good result after a strong showing in the opening two races.

He said, “We had a nerve-wrecking race in Santiago last year. I didn’t actually see the crash until I got home 24 hours later and realised just how crazy it was.

“Santiago was good to us though and we celebrated the first ever 1-2 finish in Formula E history which was incredibly special for us. It was at this point in the season that things turned around and we commenced on our journey towards the championship title.

“With the pace we’ve had in the first two rounds this season, it’s fair to set our expectations on a podium finish, and preferably another 1-2!”

Driver Andre Lotterer is also optimistic after the pace Techeetah have shown in the first two races, and is hopeful of getting his first win in the series this weekend.

“We have an incredible pace in the car and there’s no better feeling so we’re buzzing to get racing now,” he said.

“We’re still pushing hard to get my first win and hopefully Santiago will be good to us again. It’s another new track in Santiago and we’ve done our homework to come as prepared as possible.”