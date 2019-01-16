DTM Adjusts DRS and Introduces ‘Push-to-Pass’ for Most Powerful Cars Ever

The DTM Series enters a new era in 2018, with what is expected to be the most powerful cars in the series’ history.

New regulations unite the DTM with the Japanese SUPER GT series as they embark on a joint venture.

As a result this year’s turbo-charged cars will be the most powerful in history.

In addition, to the new four-cylinder two-litre turbo engines and a planned reduction in downforce a number of performance features have also been introduced to ensure the DTM remains thrilling and exciting for fans.

DRS was introduced in the DTM in the 2013 season with it being retained once again in 2019, but it will be fitted to new wider rear wing made of just one element rather than the two-element wings used in 2018.

This style is already being used in SUPER GT and is activated by the drivers when they are within three seconds of the car ahead – an increase of the previous one second.

Although, to promote racing for the final five laps of each race every driver can activate their DRS regardless of the gap ahead. However, the limit of three activations for twelve laps remains.

A new introduction is a ‘Push-to-Pass’ overtaking system. Drivers will be able to access an additional 30hp by way of a fuel-mass flow restrictor which briefly injects more fuel into the engine.

Drivers will start each race with 12 opportunities to use the system.

Another big change is the vehicle’s weight. Without the driver and fuel the minimum weight for a DTM car is now just 981kg – 50kg less than 2018’s 1031kg limit.

A more aesthetic change but still one that is necessary in accordance with Class 1 regulations is there will no long be number plates on the cars, increasing the size of the intakes for the cooling system.