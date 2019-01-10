DTM Announces Two Key Appointments Ahead of 2019 Season

As the DTM Series heads into the unknown in 2019, the series’ parent company the ITR has made two key appointments to support them.

Gordian von Schöning will be the series’ new Director Business Unit Sport and Engineering.

He previously worked at BMW Motorsport where he was the squad’s DTM Project Manager. Prior to joining BMW he spent nine years working for DTM newcomers HWA as Team Leader Vehicle Development and latterly Manager Designer On-Track.

Von Schöning along with Michael Bernard will lead the cooperation between manfacturers, the German Motorsport body (DMSB) and the ITR in regards to technical developments.

Amongst other things, the technical aspects of the cooperation with Japanese SUPER GT is also part of his duties.

Speaking to DTM.com on his new role, von Schöning said: “I’m looking forward to working within the organisation to help make a competitive series that will develop and grow enormously over the next few years.”

Steve Cooper also joins the ITR as Head of Communication International. He will be based in the UK working closely with Guido Stalman – Head of Communication at ITR headquarters in Germany.

Cooper made his name as a journalist for Autosport and F1 Racing before spending a decade working for the McLaren Formula 1 team.

Whilst at McLaren he played a key role in developing its communications output and digital, social and media content.

“It’s the perfect time to be joining DTM. Both Gerhard Berger [Chairman of the ITR] and Achim Kostron [ITR Managing Director] have a clear, exciting vision for the series, and it’s a terrific opportunity to be able to support and develop the series for the future,” said Cooper. “I’m looking forward to working with the team to help make that happen.”

The two newcomers both take up their roles this month.

Racing for 2019 gets underway at Hockenheim on May 3-5, with the nine-round series paying visits to the UK, Italy, Belgium and The Netherlands as well as Germany.